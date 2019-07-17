Lost Dog/Cat
Pictured male dog went missing May 5 from Fraser Area about 7.5 miles before Fraser. He is 7 years old, German Sheppard cross, black/tan, neutered with a crooked tail wearing a dark nylon collar with rabies tag. If you have seen or have this dog please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
“Mittens”, a two year old spayed female cat who is a black and brown tabby with white on her chest and four white paws went missing from West 1st Ave. off Hwy 12 in Orofino on July 6, 2019. If you have seen this cat or have this cat please call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823. Pictured.
Pictured
4 kittens, 7 weeks old, sweet and adorable. They’re ready for their forever homes. Will be at Lewiston Petco, Saturday 10 am to 2 pm, or call Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
Our policy on strays
All stray dogs and cats are scanned for a microchip, vaccinated upon arrival for their safety and the safety of the other dogs and cats. They are also neutered and spayed on the sixth (6) day. All costs are the responsibility of the owner claiming the dog or cat. Strays are held for five (5) days and then are for adoption.
