Want to help save lives? Become a foster!
To help us save lives, we need foster care for those cats and dogs who have no homes. Some come from horrific situations. Some come from life situations where their owner has passed away and their family members can’t or won’t take the cat or dog. No matter what the situation, they need our help.
Clearwater Humane Society provides all the necessary things such as food, treats, bowls, collars, leashes, toys, and veterinary care.
No matter the situation, they will be cared for whatever their needs and we will find that great home they so deserve.
We are truly their lifeline.
If you would like to help, please call 208-476-9823.
Brown, female mule went missing on June 26, 2023 from Crockett Bench Road, which runs off Gilbert Grade. She comes for grain.
If you have this mule or have seen this mule, please call the Clearwater Humane Society at 208-476-9823.
We need kitten and cat food right now, large stainless steel bowls, treats for training, small milk bones and other tasty treats.
We need nylabones and tug toys for the dogs/puppies and toys for our cats/kittens. You can drop all donations of food, toys, blankets, etc. at Best Built Builders Supply. Steve, Leila, and Will Crockett continue to be animal lovers and great supporters.
All stray dogs and cats are scanned for a microchip, vaccinated upon arrival for their safety and the safety of the other dogs and cats. They are also neutered and spayed on the sixth (6) day. All costs are the responsibility of the owner claiming the dog or cat. Strays are held for five (5) days and then are for adoption.
Remember, your donations are tax deductible!
Thank you for thinking of us! Our mailing address is: Clearwater Humane Society, P.O. Box 2063, Orofino, ID 83544.
