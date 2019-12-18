The Clearwater Historical Society is currently doing the membership drive for 2020.
The museum has had over 700 visitors since it opened.
This does not include the classes of elementary school children who have visited on field trips. The first evening program in November with John Bradbury speaking was a great success.
Donations for the Building Fund will close on Dec. 31. Donors prior to that date will be honored on the donation tree.
Donations after that time will be placed in the general fund for ongoing operational costs.
The museum will be closed Dec. 25 thru 27 for the holidays and open again on Dec. 28.
A single membership is $25, a couple membership is $35, and a lifetime membership is $200, with couple lifetime membership at $300.
Membership enables you to receive email notifications about the coming programs, and other ongoing events at the museum, as well as a twenty-five percent (25%) discount on books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.