The Clearwater Highway District has a public meeting planned to gather input for the Clearwater Highway District Transportation Plan.
The meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-8 p.m., at the County Extension Building located at 2200 Michigan Ave.
Anyone who lives, works or drives in this area is invited to attend.
They would like public thoughts, ideas and concerns regarding the transportation system throughout the District.
