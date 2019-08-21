Barbara Summers, a new member of our community at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia, recently was separated from her fur baby. During Barbara’s transition to Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation community she learned she would have to find another home for her furry companion “Pooh Bear”. As anyone who loves animals knows, she was heartbroken.
The Staff at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia had been discussing adopting some furry family members. The decision was made to adopt a kitten in the hopes that it would heal Barbara’s heart as well as bring joy to our other community members.
During the adoption process we were amazed to find out “Pooh Bear” was at Clearwater Veterinarian Clinic up for adoption! We explained the situation and they graciously agreed to let us adopt him; free of charge! With that being said, Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia is proud to introduce our newest additions to our community; Pooh Bear and “kitten”.
Pooh Bear has not only healed Barbara’s heart but has brought great joy our community members. “Kitten” as we call him, loves to follow Pooh Bear around and explore the facility. He also doesn’t mind a free ride on our community members laps while the wheel around the facility. They both have been amazing addition to the Clearwater health and rehabilitation community.
Our community members have one dilemma is choosing a name for “Kitten”. They have narrowed it down to two names: Gunner and Zipper.
Our community members are reaching out to the community and asking for you to vote on your favorite name.
Please visit us on Facebook to put in your vote!
