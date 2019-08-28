The University of Idaho Extension invites you to the 4H fair events at the Clearwater County Fair on September 12-14.
Thursday, Sept. 12 – Fair Barn
1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 4H Livestock Fitting & Showing (Swine, Sheep, Poultry)
Friday, Sept. 13 – Fair Barn
9 a.m. – noon Livestock Quality Judging (Rabbit, Beef, Swine)
1 – 3:30 p.m. 4H Beef Fitting & Showing, Championship Round Robin
Saturday, Sept. 14 – Fair Barn
3 p.m. 4H Livestock Auction
Starting Friday, Sept. 13, you can also view all non-animal 4H projects in the Exhibit Building
New for 2020 – Archery – Thanks to the NRA Grant.
For more information contact Erin Rodgers, 4H Program Manager, 208-476-4434 or erodgers@uidaho.edu.
