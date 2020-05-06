Greetings from Extension.
Our office will reopen to the public beginning Monday, May 4.
We ask that if you can complete your business over the phone, or by email, please do so rather than come to the office.
If you must come to the office, we will only allow one person in at a time and we ask that you wear a face mask and follow social distancing.
Our office phone number is 208-476-4434 or email Meladi at mpage@uidaho.edu or Bill at williamw@uidaho.edu or Erin at erodgers@uidaho.edu.
If you have symptoms or have had contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 please do not come to the office.
We are looking forward to serving you with more normal operations in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.