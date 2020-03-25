As of right now, there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in any of the 5 north central Idaho counties, which includes Clearwater, Lewis, Nez Perce, Idaho and Latah. The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners have approved an Emergency Declaration for the County which includes an economic impact statement. This will allow local businesses effected by the COVID-19 to apply for federal loans.
The Commissioners are asking that the public not do any debris or slash pile burning at this time to reduce the chance of wildland fires.
At the present time, the Clearwater County Courthouse and Department of Motor Vehicle Offices (both vehicle license and drivers license) are open with business as usual, but are subject to closure at any time. The court office located at the courthouse is staffed, but is closed to the public. Anyone with questions regarding a court appearance or case is asked to call the court office at 208-476-5596.
Although the courthouse is still open, do not come to any county office if you are symptomatic. If you need assistance, please call that office as many things may be handled over the phone or by mail. If you come to the courthouse and exhibit any symptoms, you may be asked to leave. The Clearwater County employees are here to assist you in any way they can, but we also need to protect our workers.
Process for Screening for COVID-19 (as of 3/2/2020): If you have: Fever (greater than 100.4) and lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing) and have traveled to affected areas within the previous 14 days or have had close contact with lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient within previous 14 days, please call the North Central Health District hotline at 208-748-0400 or 1-866-736-6632. If you believe you have Coronavirus/COVID-19 based on meeting all of these criteria and need emergency care, please call the Emergency Department prior to arrival at (208) 476-4555 in Orofino. Staff will direct you what to do, which may mean staying in your car until staff can meet you outside.
Other county phone numbers:
Commissioners
208-476-3615
Auditor/Elections
208-476-5615
Assessor
208-476-7042
Building and Planning
208-476-4815
Emergency Management
208-476-4064
Extension Office
208-476-4434
Juvenile Court Services
208-476-9725
Prosecutor
208-476-5611
Road Department
208-476-4813
Social Services
208-476-3864
Sheriff
208-476-4521
Treasurer
208-476-5213
Transfer Station
208-476-7903
The State of Idaho has approved a 90-day extension to renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration. If you have questions concerning either one of those please call the driver’s license office at 208-476-4521 or vehicle license and registration office at 208-476-4912.
The deadline to file for the Property Tax Reduction Program (formerly known as the Circuit Breaker Program) is still April 15, 2020. If you need assistance regarding this program, please call the Clearwater County Assessor’s Office at 208-476-7042.
The Elections Office is encouraging everyone to vote early for the May primary. “Vote Early Idaho. Protect yourself. Protect your neighbors.”
“Voting Absentee is as easy as 1,2, 3.”
REQUEST your ballot – the sooner the better to assist counties in managing the volume
WAIT for it to arrive (no sooner than 45 days prior to the election, likely closer to 30 days prior)
VOTE & RETURN your absentee ballot to the clerk by no later than closing of the polls on Election Day!
“REQUEST, WAIT, VOTE & RETURN”
You can get the absentee request form online at: https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/ or you can also access it via the navigation options under “Elections” from https://sos.idaho.gov or from the top rotating banner on the SOS homepage as well. If you any questions regarding the election or early voting please call the Auditor’s Office at 208-476-5615.
