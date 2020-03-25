As of right now, there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in any of the 5 north central Idaho counties, which includes Clearwater, Lewis, Nez Perce, Idaho and Latah. The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners have approved an Emergency Declaration for the County which includes an economic impact statement. This will allow local businesses effected by the COVID-19 to apply for federal loans.

The Commissioners are asking that the public not do any debris or slash pile burning at this time to reduce the chance of wildland fires.

At the present time, the Clearwater County Courthouse and Department of Motor Vehicle Offices (both vehicle license and drivers license) are open with business as usual, but are subject to closure at any time. The court office located at the courthouse is staffed, but is closed to the public. Anyone with questions regarding a court appearance or case is asked to call the court office at 208-476-5596.

Although the courthouse is still open, do not come to any county office if you are symptomatic. If you need assistance, please call that office as many things may be handled over the phone or by mail. If you come to the courthouse and exhibit any symptoms, you may be asked to leave. The Clearwater County employees are here to assist you in any way they can, but we also need to protect our workers.

Process for Screening for COVID-19 (as of 3/2/2020): If you have: Fever (greater than 100.4) and lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing) and have traveled to affected areas within the previous 14 days or have had close contact with lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient within previous 14 days, please call the North Central Health District hotline at 208-748-0400 or 1-866-736-6632. If you believe you have Coronavirus/COVID-19 based on meeting all of these criteria and need emergency care, please call the Emergency Department prior to arrival at (208) 476-4555 in Orofino. Staff will direct you what to do, which may mean staying in your car until staff can meet you outside.

Other county phone numbers:

Commissioners

208-476-3615

Auditor/Elections

208-476-5615

Assessor

208-476-7042

Building and Planning

208-476-4815

Emergency Management

208-476-4064

Extension Office

208-476-4434

Juvenile Court Services

208-476-9725

Prosecutor

208-476-5611

Road Department

208-476-4813

Social Services

208-476-3864

Sheriff

208-476-4521

Treasurer

208-476-5213

Transfer Station

208-476-7903

The State of Idaho has approved a 90-day extension to renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration. If you have questions concerning either one of those please call the driver’s license office at 208-476-4521 or vehicle license and registration office at 208-476-4912.

The deadline to file for the Property Tax Reduction Program (formerly known as the Circuit Breaker Program) is still April 15, 2020. If you need assistance regarding this program, please call the Clearwater County Assessor’s Office at 208-476-7042.

The Elections Office is encouraging everyone to vote early for the May primary.   “Vote Early Idaho.  Protect yourself. Protect your neighbors.”               

“Voting Absentee is as easy as 1,2, 3.”

REQUEST your ballot – the sooner the better to assist counties in managing the volume

WAIT for it to arrive (no sooner than 45 days prior to the election, likely closer to 30 days prior)

VOTE & RETURN your absentee ballot to the clerk by no later than closing of the polls on Election Day! 

“REQUEST, WAIT, VOTE & RETURN”

You can get the absentee request form online at:  https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/ or you can also access it via the navigation options under “Elections” from https://sos.idaho.gov or from the top rotating banner on the SOS homepage as well. If you any questions regarding the election or early voting please call the Auditor’s Office at 208-476-5615.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.