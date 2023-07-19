“The Clearwater County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Wild Weippe Days to membership.
The newly formed committee for this nonprofit group is working on bringing the town events of the third weekend in August back to its glory days. Including live bands, vendors, street dances and all the other fun activities we used to have.
