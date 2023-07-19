“Trail Creek Cabins and Camping, located at 36831 Hwy 11, Cardiff, opened July 1, 2022, and welcomed visitors within the first three weeks.
Bruce says it was a “family thing” between he and the kids originally owning and operating, to now running it on his own with Maureen.
They live on site and operate year round, with the kids and grandkids coming often to stay and help with projects.
Loggers, hunters, snowmobilers and the community have kept the space steadily filled.
Two cabins are newly renovated inside and out, with barbecues at each. Three camping sites with electricity and one primitive are available. All have access to a group fire pit.
Bring a stick of wood and pull up a chair in the freshly graveled open space to enjoy a fire from the custom made metal ring.
Reservations are being taken as far out as next year for 1860 Days and other dates.
Bruce says IFG and Potlatch are keeping weekday bookings through the fire season, leaving the weekends open for other guests. They have been mutually appreciative and grateful for the convenience and comfort of the accommodations. Potlatch ground surrounds the woods behind the property and state lands are accessible nearby.
There is still a cabin available for the first weekend of August, at the time of this article. Call and make your reservation 208-553-5543 and visit their facebook page for the latest updates.”
