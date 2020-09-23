The annual Clearwater Chili Feed is Saturday, Oct. 3, 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Grange in Clearwater.
There will be chili, corn bread, beverages, and dessert. Cost is a donation. There will also be a silent auction and the Elk City Wagon Road Museum will be open.
ALL ARE WELCOME
Take Hwy 13 to Sally Ann Road, go four miles to Clearwater. The Grange Hall is on the left.
Questions: Carole BonAnno @ 208 926 7465
