Deena Brandon has submitted an application to Orofino City Planning and Zoning Commission for a zoning variance at 12768 Hartford Avenue.
Pursuant to Established Procedure, Orofino City Code 11-2-16 Variances, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Aug. 20, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Orofino City Hall, 217 First Street, Orofino.
The purpose of the public hearing is to make a recommendation to the City Council on the Zoning Variance application.
The City Council will make the final decision at their regularly scheduled council meeting held Aug. 27, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Orofino City Hall.
Brandon is requesting to vary the minimum side street setback requirements for a structure from the required 20 feet as required by the City Code of Orofino Title 11, Chapter 2, Section 4, F-1 to eight feet for the purpose of placing a manufactured home on the corner of 12768 Hartford Avenue and Ford Drive (pvt).
The property is located at 12768 Hartford Avenue, Orofino, ID, Riverview Subdivision, Section 3, Township 36N, Range 1E, Lot 1, Block 18 and zoned R-3 Multi-family Residential.
The public is invited to submit oral or written comments.
