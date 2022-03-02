On Dec. 3, 2020, our Mom, Rita Kaufman, felt a lump in her throat and went for a check-up. On Dec. 21, 2020, she was diagnosed with cancer and on Jan. 1, 2021, it was confirmed that she had Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the tongue (aka a mass at the back of her tongue). On Jan. 29, 2021, a feeding tube was installed and on Feb. 5, 2021, a port installed. Then on Feb. 9, 2021, she had her first of three chemotherapy treatments and first of 35 radiation treatments.
Everything was going as good as expected, but then on March 27, 2021, Mom got sicker than normal. Luckily, Dusti was there, and with her experience of working at the hospital for the last 20 years, she realized that this was more than just a side effect from the treatments and insisted going to the emergency room (if it was not for Dusti, Mom would not be here today).
After great care and diagnosis, Clearwater Valley Hospital sent Mom to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston where she had emergency surgery for a perforated bowel. Mom was admitted there for the next 15 days and the first few were extremely scary. Finally, she was able to get transferred to Clearwater Valley Hospital for three more days and then come home on April 14, 2021. She had her final surgery to reverse the ileostomy on May 13, 2021.
Mom had a lot to fight for with three of her four grandchildren getting married last year, and what a fighter she is. She is in Survivorship which means she has no signs of cancer after finishing treatment which was confirmed again last week on Feb. 24, 2022, with her PET Scan results.
Her children, Casey West, Dusti Howell, and I (Bobbi Kaufman), cannot thank everyone enough for the support shown to our family during the last year. So Cheers to 70 Years for Rita! Hope to see you all this Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m. to Celebrate!!
The celebration will be at the Fiesta En Jalisco banquet room, 203 Johnson Ave.
