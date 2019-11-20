One of the newer businesses to join the Chamber is Clearwater Serenity. The shop offers CBD oils and tinctures, hemp clothing and a variety of teas and baked goods. Local and regional artists are featured throughout with original artwork, jewelry and wood carvings available. Shown (l to r) Chamber Vice President Danny Lund, member Heather Smathers, Chamber President Ashley Steinbruecker, Kathryn and Josef Chamberlain with Clearwater Serenity. Chamber Executive Director Jordyn Howell and member Bobbi Samuels.
