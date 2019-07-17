The Orofino Chamber of Commerce would like to extend its thank you to everyone whom made this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration absolutely AMAZING!
First and foremost we would like to thank the VFW Post 3296 for the presentation of the Colors and the sacrifice you have made for the United States of America, “Land of the Free, because of the brave!”
We would also like to thank Rodger and Dale Burnham and his team (The PYRO Maniac’s) for putting on the most amazing fireworks display Orofino has ever seen. It’s a very dangerous job and they volunteer their time each and every year to make this event happen. We couldn’t do it without our beloved PYRO Maniac’s, you guys really rocked the river this year, thank you!
Thank you to the firefighters, police, and EMT’s that stay close to ensure that we have a safe and happy Fourth of July. Thank you to our Fire Chief and Crew for also helping with set up.
Those of you may not know that the Rotary Food Booth gives back their profits to scholarship funds each and every year. The Chamber would like to give a shout out to everyone in Rotary who makes this possible and provides a great BBQ!
How about the OCI Royalty, every year they donate their time in gathering donations and selling items during the celebration. Thank you so much and to everyone who donated this year, your donation puts on a one of a kind fireworks display.
Our opening singers for the night were the Nickerson Family who sang God Bless America and Gwen Hutchinson for signing the National Anthem. You all did a beautiful job.
Shania Rales, a local artist came out this year and played some great tunes for us all to enjoy! Thank you Shania. You are very talented and really put on a great show!
How about all the Talent Show participants that performed in front of a big crowd this year, a huge shout out to them as they did a fantastic job! This was a great added event to our Fourth of July Celebration, we can’t wait till next year!
We cannot forget Dworshak Recreation District, they donate a large sum to the fireworks display each and every year, thank you so much! Without their donation the Fourth of July Celebration would not be possible.
Also this year, we added a sponsorship opportunity and it was a huge success with so many businesses supporting this event.
Thank you to Orofino PYROManiacs, UniTech Services Group, Clearwater Valley Hospital & Clinics, Don & Kelly Gardner, Steve & Leila Crockett, Empire Realty Services, Innovative Electric Services, Clearwater Health & Rehabilitation of Cascadia, Whiskey Creek Artisans, Jim & Linda Engle/LoggerXross, Tom’s Auto & Truck Repair, WebInk Designing & Printing Services, The Dog House, and Zanini Allen Fabrication.
We also had a handful of donors who include: Deanne Dawson, Jim & Vicki O’Leary, Lee & Shirley Johnson, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge and Helgeson Place Hotel & Suites. Without your donations this event wouldn’t be where it is today.
Thank you to the Orofino Chamber Board and planning committee; Ryan and Heather Smathers, without your help we certainly wouldn’t be able to make it through the night. Also a big thanks to Jeff Jones for always volunteering and having the sounds system up and running for all of the events.
Thank you to everyone who came together to attend one of the best small town Fourth of July Fireworks Show and celebrations in Idaho! Visitors from all over come to Orofino because they know they will not be disappointed.
