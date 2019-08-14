Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) will hold its annual Kamiah BBQ CIAA Art Show and CIAA Art Walk August 26 through August 31.
The CIAA Art show will be displayed at Central Idaho Insurance Agency, 419 Main in Kamiah, Idaho and can be viewed during their business hours. Artists will be on hand to handle sales and answer questions on Saturday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An Artists’ Reception (at the Central Idaho Insurance Agency) will also be on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A favorite feature of the show is the People’s Choice Award and People’s Comments. The Art Show captures the view of local landscapes, life on the prairie and along the Clearwater, tranquil mountain scenes, warm portraits of friends and family, animals, spring flowers, and still life.
The CIAA Art Walk provides an opportunity to view featured artists’ displays of painting/pictures at various Kamiah businesses. At press time, eight businesses are participating in the art walk: Clearwater Progress, Upriver Youth Leadership Council, 2nd Story Book Store, Kamiah Community Library, Kamiah Drug, Kamiah Flower Shoppe, Hearthstone Bakery, and Kamiah Post Office. Art can be viewed during business hours. CIAA Art Walk posters will be posted at each business front door/window indicating the featured artist. Come and enjoy the art show and art walk…and buy some great art pieces. For information contact: ciaa.idaho@gmail.com , or Marlene O’Neill 208-926-8820, or Sam Perkins at 208-935-2903.
Throughout its 52 years CIAA has become a support group for artists as they grow in skills and provide the means to display and sell art. Activities include paint-outs, workshops, and art demonstrations by members. Quarterly, art is displayed (along with Salmon River Art Guild) at the Grangeville Pine Tree Credit Union. The club holds five CIAA art shows/sales per year. May highlights the juried Spring Art Show/Sales in Grangeville. August provides three opportunities of show and sale: the Raspberry Festival Art Show in Cottonwood St Gertrude’s Monastery, chairing the art division at the Idaho Count Fair in Cottonwood, and hosting Kamiah BBQ Days Art Show/Art Walk.
In September CIAA participates in the Grangeville Biannual Quilt/Art Walk. CIAA meets a minimum of four times a year and is open for membership.
