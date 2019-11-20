Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Find it at Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Beadwork Bazaar. Each year the Spalding Visitor Center fills with dozens of local Nez Perce artisans who demonstrate and sell their art.
This year’s event will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Artwork ranges from traditional to contemporary. Intricate beadwork as well as weavings, paintings and sculptures can all be bought from local Nez Perce artists.
“Beadwork Bazaar is a special event” Park Ranger Jared Wicks says “not only do visitors help support Nez Perce artists, they also have a chance to ask them questions and learn about their crafts and culture.”
If you would like to participate as a vendor at the event please contact Vivian Wilson at 208-843-7023.
