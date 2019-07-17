Trustees for the Clearwater County Free Library District (CCFLD) met July 9 in Weippe with an agenda that required three and a half hours to cover.
Discussion at the meeting primarily concerned finances and the district trustees’ role in the district’s finances, access and sharing of accounting information, and last but not least, was the decision of who would sign the checks.
As the newly formed board strives to understand the manner in which the district operates, and how money is spent, progress appears slow.
Library budgets for FY2019-2020 were presented and eventually approved, but not without contention.
A budget hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13 at p.m. in Orofino, with the location to be announced.
