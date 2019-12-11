According to a Clearwater County’s Sheriff’s Office report, a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Tuesday Dec. 3, at approximately 9:32 a.m. at approximately mile post 6.5 on Cavendish Highway.
Jean N. Cooper, age 63, of Bonners Ferry, was driving her vehicle a white 1984 Honda Civic CRX, when the vehicle left the roadway striking a concrete barrier.
According to the report, Cooper was uninjured in the accident and the vehicle was recovered by Orofino Body.
