Idaho State Police (ISP) investigated a crash on US Highway 12 at milepost 71.6 east of on Saturday, June 6. According to the ISP report, at approximately 5:51 a.m. Connie Williams was traveling eastbound on US12 in a 1994 Toyota Corolla when she left the roadway and went into the Clearwater River. The vehicle was briefly seen and identified before it was fully submerged.
Life Flight and multiple boats were deployed to search the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle or victim at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. Next of kin has been notified.
Idaho State Police is asking the public if they see either the vehicle or the victim to call 911 immediately.
