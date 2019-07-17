The public is invited to a fun filled evening of Bunco at the Lenore Community Center on Saturday, July 20, starting at 6 p.m. Bring a friend or neighbor and enjoy an evening of laughter and have a great time. There are always lots of great snacks. Everyone is welcome.
Blue Grass open mic Jam session will be held on Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. Come and enjoy an afternoon of great music and just relax. Be sure to tell all your friends and neighbors. Snacks are always great or bring your favorites. Be sure and mark your calendars for a wonderful afternoon of great music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.