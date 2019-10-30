The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will help collect food in Orofino again this year for those in need.
Bags will be distributed this Saturday, Nov. 2. If you would like to participate, place non-perishable food items in the bags to be picked up next Saturday, Nov. 9. Please place the bags in an easy to see place, and the scouts will come by after 9 a.m. to gather them.
The bags collected are delivered to local food banks for use this holiday season. If you don’t get a bag and would like to donate, just place items in a plastic grocery bag. If we happen to miss your bag, please bring your items to ‘stuff the bus’ – which is Nov. 15 and 16.
