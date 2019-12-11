Boy Scout Troop 536 from Orofino traveled to Moscow last Friday and took on the climbing wall.
Most Popular
Articles
- Idaho gas prices for the week of December 11, 2019
- Effort begins to keep drunk drivers off Idaho roads during holiday season
- Courthouse News for the week of December 11, 2019
- The Patchwork Bazaar held at the Orofino High School Saturday, Dec. 7
- OJSHS Drama competes at Drama I/II District
- Crime in Clearwater County for the Month of December 2019
- “King of the Hill Wellness Challenge”
- Orofino High School wrestling kicks off their season
- Peck Mayor presents check to Peck Elementary School
- William (Bill) Kennedy, 75
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.