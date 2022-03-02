Betty (Bessent) Zech (left) celebrated her 95th birthday Feb. 22, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and friends. All five of Betty’s children, their spouses, and three of her grandchildren made the trip to Orofino to celebrate this monumental occasion! Scrumptious cakes from Ronatta’s Cakery were cut and served at 2:22 p.m. and flowers from the Orofino Flower Shop added to the festivities. Betty and her family would like to thank the Senior Citizen Center for the use of their facility in hosting the event. They would also like to thank Mom’s friends for making her day so memorable! Joining in the celebration were the ladies from PEO Chapter CD.
