Temporary changes could impact outage times in some situations
As part of Avista’s operations approach to mitigate wildfire risk, Avista is undertaking temporary changes to power line operations in its Washington and Idaho service area. This is in response to dry summer conditions and high wildfire danger in the region.
These temporary changes are being made to decrease the potential for wildfires that could occur when re-energizing a power line. In most cases, lines located in rural and/or forested areas are normally re-energized automatically. However, during the current dry weather conditions, Avista’s line personnel will physically patrol an outage area before a line is placed back into service. This temporary change in operations could lead to longer outage times.
Avista will return the distribution system to normal as soon as weather permits. Avista appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers during this time.
