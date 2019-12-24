Food banks and community service agencies serving those who need a helping hand are receiving support this holiday season from the Avista Foundation and Avista Corp. totaling $271,022.
“At this time of year, it is especially meaningful for us to help support the community organizations and resources that make such a difference in people’s lives,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO.
The total giving amount in 2019 from both the Avista Foundation and Avista Corp is over $3.2 million.
Avista makes a portion of its community investments through the Avista Foundation, a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp. Funds for Avista Corp. contributions come from company profits. They are not included in customers’ rates.
2019 Seasonal Donations:
Energy assistance donations total: $200,000
Twenty-one community service agencies are receiving a total of $200,000 to make grants for energy assistance to qualifying Avista customers who are in need this winter and who may have exhausted all other available energy assistance resources.The organizations receiving the donations are identified by Avista’s CARES representatives (Customer Assistance Referral and Evaluation Service). These reps are specially trained and work closest with our most vulnerable customers and the community agencies that provide support services.
Regional food banks total: $43,072
For those with limited income, feeding their family can be one of the biggest challenges they face each month. Forty-six food banks in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska will receive donations, either directly or through a distributor to help support the vital safety-net services they provide.
Through their buying power and relationships with food producers, the food banks are able to leverage donations like ours to bring several times their value to help stock the shelves for those in need.
Additional Giving: $27,950
Avista’s support of various non-profits and community partners throughout our service territory is an important part of our commitment to community vitality.
Clearwater County’s Lifeline Food Pantry received $400 from the foundation during 2019.
About the Avista Foundation
The Avista Foundation was established in 2002 with the objective of making a difference in our communities in a positive and sustainable way. Since its founding, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $7 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of:
• education – K-12 education particularly in the fields of science, math and technology; and higher education including scholarships,
• vulnerable and limited income populations – providing assistance to those on limited incomes and support for initiatives to reduce poverty, and
• economic and cultural vitality – supporting projects that help communities and citizens to grow and prosper.
The Avista Foundation is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp. The foundation does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
