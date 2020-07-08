On Saturday, June 20, at approximately 3 p.m., a Clearwater County Deputy responded to the location of 2.5 miles on Shanghai Road. According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, there was a report of an ATV roll-over accident at that location.
Alexis M. Coordes, 26, of Pierce, failed to negotiate a sharp right-hand corner and rolled the ATV she was operating.
According to the report, Coordes was not wearing a helmet and suffered significant head and shoulder injuries. Coordes was Life Flighted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston. No citation was issued.
