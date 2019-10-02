The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, through its High Five Initiative, is turning to Idaho mayors to help shine a spotlight on the importance of children being physically active.
Approximately 77 Idaho mayors take center stage in October during the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, where each will try to average 10,000 steps a day to earn $1,000 for their community. Mayors who complete the challenge can use the funds to support school or community projects and programs that promote physical activity or the access to healthy foods. The challenge runs Oct. 1-31.
Physical activity and access to healthy foods are two key factors in keeping kids healthy in a time when
25 percent of Idaho children are either overweight or obese.
“Mayors are leaders in their communities, and when they advocate for something as important as being active, it sends a powerful message,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, with Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “We appreciate all of the mayors who participate and set great examples for their communities.”
Mayors are encouraged and rewarded with bonus steps for visiting schools and walking with children and reminding them how important it is to be physically active. State and local leaders have noted their favorite part of the challenge is walking and talking with the students at school.
