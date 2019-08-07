Time again for the annual Headquarters’ picnic which should be lots of fun getting to see everyone again. The picnic is schedule for Sunday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave, Lewiston, ID. This event is a potluck, so bring your favorite dish for everyone to try. Drinks, food services (plates, silverware) will be furnished. Hope to see a lot turn out!
Please call Leona Dickinson at 509-295-3134 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.