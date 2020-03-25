The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as many blood drives have been cancelled across the country due to coronavirus concerns.
Governor Brad Little is calling on Idahoans to make appointments to donate blood as soon as they can.
“As a long-time blood donor and supporter of the American Red Cross, I urge healthy citizens of Idaho to step up and help their neighbors by making an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible,” Governor Little said.
Through March 17, nearly 4,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country, resulting in more than 100,000 fewer blood donations.
In Idaho, nearly 60 blood drives have been cancelled, resulting in more than 1,700 uncollected blood donations.
The blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.
Right now, eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/ to provide lifesaving blood products.
