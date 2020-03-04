Cassidy Hamilton and Elizabeth Ott are hosting an all ages talent show for their senior project. It is set for Wednesday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m at the Orofino Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria. Admission cost is $3, $2 for seniors.
There will be baked goodies for donation and some raffle items for sale as well. All the proceeds made at this event will be divided among the art programs at Orofino Junior Senior High-school.
Please come support the arts!
