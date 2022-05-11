According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), deputies were dispatched to an altercation occurred at Shorts Bar Recreation Site near Riggins on Saturday, May 7.
Idaho County Deputies, BLM officers, and the Idaho State Police responded.
The ICSO report states after speaking to witnesses and victims on scene, Caleb Breedlove, 20, of Ahsahka, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault after an altercation. There were no further details available.
The McCall Police Department also provided assistance.
