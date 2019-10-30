The Clearwater Memorial Public Library is proud to be taking part in Idaho’s Family Reading Week. Family Reading Week reminds parents, grandparents and all caregivers of the importance of reading with, or to, the child in their life. It’s never too early to start reading, or re-reading – to your little ones. Children need repetition for information to be stored in their long-term memories.
Monday, Nov. 11, from 4-5 p.m., Krista will be reading from Treasure Island with treasure map craft to go along.
Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4-5 p.m., the reading will be from Swiss Family Robinson and have an accompanying craft.
Friday, Nov.15 from 4-5 p.m., the story will be The Ugly Duckling with craft.
All ages and family members invited to attend. Each child attending will be given a new book.
