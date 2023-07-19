The Savvy Senior article that ran in last week’s Clearwater Tribune should have stated that Vic’s wife, Barb, has seven children. They are Eldon, Matthew, Mark and Jason, and, through marriage to Victor, three more, Victor Junior, Brian, and Melissa, which she says are, “All gifts to my life.”
