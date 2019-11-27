According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, Clearwater County Deputies, along with Clearwater County Ambulance, responded to the area of 152 Twin Ridge Road for a single vehicle accident on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:07 p.m.
When deputies arrived they found Sandra Love, 74, of Orofino, had left the roadway while negotiating a curve. It was determined alcohol was a factor. Love was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital for her injuries. It is unknown if Love was wearing her seatbelt.
