Do you know someone that has worked tirelessly to promote progress and improvements to the quality of life in this community? Someone that best illustrates Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self”? Show your appreciation and nominate someone!
Orofino Rotary will honor the recipient(s) at our annual Citizen of the Year program on April 17.
Complete a nomination form and provide a justification letter to Orofino Rotary Club by March 13.
Send nomination form and letter to: Orofino Rotary Club, ATTN: Citizen of the Year Committee, PO Box 482, Orofino, ID 83544.
Nomination forms available at Orofino Chamber of Commerce, Camas Financial Services, Clearwater Memorial Public Library, Edward Jones Investments and the Clearwater Tribune.
Nomination forms may also be found on the Rotary website: www.clubrunner.ca/orofino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.