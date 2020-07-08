With or without COVID-19, AAA recommends that all road trippers take the following steps, to ensure a successful journey.
Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready - Take it to a trusted repair facility to perform needed maintenance and inspect major components like tires, batteries, hoses, valves and fluid levels.
Drivers need to get plenty of rest before setting out on a trip. Schedule breaks every two hours or 100 miles to remain alert and avoid driving drowsy.
An emergency kit should include a mobile phone with extra battery and car charger, first-aid kit, a flashlight with extra batteries, basic toolkit with duct tape and road flares or reflectors, drinking water and snacks for all passengers and pets. Because of coronavirus, add face masks, gloves and cleaning supplies – like disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, a thermometer and health insurance cards.
For decades, road trippers have used the AAA TripTik routings to map their trips and pre-determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels they can use along the way. Adapted for the pandemic, this now tool provides travelers with the latest state and local COVID-19 Restrictions, updates that may influence routes and destinations.
