Our October was one of the coldest on record but we kept plenty warm buzzing around the county on projects. See the attached narrative report for a summary of our work.
Programs
Main Street program workshop with Jerry Miller in Orofino 10/23/19
STEP – International Marketing – Tested in Idaho resources shared with Obenauf’s
Business Attraction
Capital Growth-Buchalter team worked with Assessor data to compare valuation variations in similar facilities; an interested tenant is turned off by the perceived high property tax burden.
Business Expansion
In September we worked directly with six (6) businesses
• Hunt Anodizing – current location is limiting his ability to serve clients
• SJX Jet Boats – strategizing next phase growth and building modification needs after new building construction completed
• BGCM – provided ongoing support to the TIGER grant; researched easements and helped secure access for work on Subdivision 4 (Jaype section)
• First Step4Life – expanded to Orofino. They provide peer support to those in recovery or with mental health related challenges. They are very interested in becoming a partner with the Workplace Readiness project.
• Obenauf’s – is looking for new market opportunities and to expand international markets
• DebCo – provided information and Dept. of Labor contacts for Student to Registered Apprentice program
Business Retention
• The Orofino Business Center expansion project focused on retaining SJX Jet Boats, Inc. construction is underway: site work, excavation (spoils were used at future skate park site), and footings
Business Creation
In September we worked with two (2) individuals looking to start a business or who are in varying business planning phases.
We continue to support and facilitate the Apple SWIFT – Inspire ID program; we have four (4) participants advancing and excited about certification and contract opportunities at the end of this training pathway with Apple
Place making
• Our work includes liaison for the Blue Cross Foundation High 5 Community Transformation Grant. We are actively facilitating the project and community engagement.
• Workforce Development projects –Round 2 Workplace Readiness program has begun with participation from folks in WIOA, Voc Rehab & Maximus.
• We are coordinating with Assoc. Logging Contractors, ID Forest Product Commission and Joint School District 171 on a wood products workforce promotional campaign
• We are part of the 2 Degrees Northwest team – a local artisan & cultural asset marketing effort. An updated website is online www.2dnw.org, we are beginning the outreach efforts to targeted places for inclusion
• Contractual documents from IDP&R/NPS for Orofino LWCF award for Skate Park – facilitating with vendor and City to get features ordering and coordinating with the local contractors for in-kind site work scheduling
• Worked with the city of Orofino and ITD to submit a Transportation Alternative Program grant for US 12 Sidewalk improvement/construction
• We held a walk & bike workshop with the Vitruvian team
• ID Transportation TAP program has invited us to apply for a Walk-Bike program to increase awareness and sponsor events around youth education (bike –walking safety)
• Assisting contractor for School District plan and engineer a fiber optic route (per an E-Rate award)
Other
Blue Cross Foundation – Rural Healthcare Access listening session in Pierce.
