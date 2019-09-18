Books are adding so much enrichment to my life since I broke a bone on each side of my ankle/foot. Seven screws on one side, two screws in the heel, and learning to walk all over again.
In August Gray’s family invited me to accompany them on their vacation to Victoria B.C. The real beauty of these times is getting to know three of my 37 grandchildren a lot better. Family “traits” are definitely intriguing. Quinn is “dark, handsome and smooth.”
He works in a hotsy/totsy restaurant in The Dalles and customers get rich personal service! Quinn also is a very dependable hard-working young man at home.
Jake is planning to be a physical therapist or a physician, each of which takes about seven years to accomplish.
Gray is a budding scientist.
Gray and I were examining a four inch translucent wire worm in one of the rivers on Victoria Island.
There was a periwinkle there, too, with his home shell made out of bark pieces instead of small gravel. Home we found to a white grub.
My youngest son, Guy, and his wife Jennifer included me on their “vacation time.”
Each of the three boys were there and we went to Vancouver B.C. to the Buchart Gardens. The islands are very forested and the Buchart Gardens were formerly a huge gravel pit, with a small lake down in the center of it.
There is an amazing collection of all kinds of flowers, shrubs, and trees – great swaths of colors and shapes, a rose garden, a Japanese garden and lovely water plants.
Truly beautiful and well worth the ferry ride to Victoria. I was glad I have a passport!
