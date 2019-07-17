Twenty handlers and their dogs participated in the summer session of “A Dog You Can Live With” novice obedience class held at Champion Park in Orofino from June 4 through June 27.
This obedience class has been held twice a year for over 25 years. Participants this summer included Joyce Bunt and Wilbur, Lynn MacEachern and Pearly Mae, Bob McKnight and Lucy, Christina Richardson and Josie, Gatlin Hicks and Lilly, Dally Sue Hicks and Tilly, Terri Bean and Bella, Tina Thweatt and Sophie, Trisha Fletcher and Bo, Connor Cox and Lincoln, Leo Fitz and Sam, Michelle Crawford and Remy, Ella Goetz and Maddie, Ava Goetz and Poppy, Mari Howard and Gunner, Dave Quismorio and Quinn, Sharon Quismorio and Dudley, Sandy Love and Talli, Nancy Stafford and Jet, and Amber Brooks and Saydee.
A planned winter class will be announced in January. More information will be upcoming in The Clearwater Tribune and on Facebook at Orofino Dog Obedience Class.
For more information, please contact Kathy at 208-476-3228 or Demetra at 208-476-3445.
