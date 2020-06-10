The Orofino Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2020 Maniac Dam Race, to be held Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon. This exciting event is a non-traditional run/walk designed to appeal to every age! This just might be one of the best ways to enjoy Dworshak Reservoir and views of the Clearwater River. The race offers runners and walkers two unique choices, you can choose either a 5K (3.1 miles) run/walk or a 3K (1.86 miles) run/walk experience. During the race athletes walk/run along the Dworshak Reservoir and the Clearwater River and over the Dworshak Dam to the finish line where you can enjoy your hard earned rest, snacks and refreshments.
Be sure to register for this year’s Maniac Dam Race! You can print out a registration form on our website (www.orofino.com) or there are some printed out posted in outside of our office! Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have at (208) 476-4335 or email: director@orofino.com
