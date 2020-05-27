The 2020 Kamiah Rodeo celebration is all set to go on Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21, at the Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) rodeo grounds on Hill Street in Kamiah.
Saturday events start with the all-you-can-eat Cowboy Breakfast (pancakes, ham, eggs, and beverage) from 6-10 a.m. at the rodeo grounds clubhouse.
Cost of the Cowboy Breakfast is $8 per person; kids five and under eat free.
The open rodeo begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Rodeo tickets are $10 per person and kids seven and under are free.
There will be “Dancing In The Dirt” following the Saturday rodeo events.
Sunday activities at the rodeo grounds include the Cowboy Breakfast from 6-10 a.m., and Slack at 9 a.m.
Sunday “Family Day” open rodeo starts at 1 p.m. Family Day tickets are $35 for two adults and three youth, 8-18 years old.
Single tickets are $10 each and kids under seven years old get in free.
Rodeo activities both days will contain events such as bull riding, ranch broncs, barrel racing, team roping and more! Sunday will feature additional junior events of breakaway roping and barrels.
All rodeo event entries are through Bar X Ranches with entries open until filled. Contact Tucker Cool, Bar X Ranches, at 509-679-1243 or barxranches@gmail.com to enter.
For more information, contact Lennie Bentz, 208-451-5278 or Lee Pearson, 360-981-4573.
