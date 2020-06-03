Clearwater County 4-Hers competed in the 90th Annual Hoard Dairyman Judging Contest. The contest allows youth across the nation to hone their judging skills using pictures. This year the five classes of cows judged were: Brown Swiss, Holstein, Guernsey, Ayshire, and Jersey dairy cattle. There is a total of 500 points possible. Our top youth judge was Madison Colwell with 434 points.
Participating cloverbuds were: Silas Sholar, Attli Ireland, Payton Daniels, Grace Kimball, Brantley Easom, and Levi Van Brunt. Junior Judges were: Benjamin Capurro (1st) and Allie Sholar (2nd). Both earned a blue ribbon. Intermediate judges were: Jil Brown (1st), Kate Sholar (2nd), Speed Spencer (3rd), Jenna Smathers, Ella Goetz, James McIver, Matthew McGrath, and Ava Goetz. All earned a blue ribbon. Senior judges were: Madison Colwell (1st), Damielle Brabandt (2nd) and Alia Coil (3rd). All earned a blue ribbon. Top adult participant was Dorit Brown. Congratulations to all participants!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.