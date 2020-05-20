Clearwater County Ambulance Director Darby Zick met with the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners on Monday, May 11, to give an update on the Proposed Fee for Service Increase. Zick presented the Notice of Public Hearing for Ambulance Service Fee Increase. The Notice will be published in the newspaper May 13 and May 20.
The Board approved and signed the Notice of Public Hearing for Ambulance Service Fee Increase.
The Board met with Carol Moehrle, Public Health Idaho North Central District Director, to review the proposed budget for FY 2021. The Budget Hearing will be May 28 at the Public Health Department.
The Board approved and signed expense claims. March/April 2020 expense claims were approved and ordered to be paid in the following amounts: Current Expense-$53,861.25; Road & Bridge-$29,741.25; Ambulance-$15,666.98; District Court-$9,734.49; Consolidated Elections-$2,461.89; Justice Fund-$43,520.55; Drug Court-$2,306.11; Health District-$16,804.25; Social Services-$32,481.05; Parks and Recreation-$130.02; Revaluation-$1,139.53; Enhanced 911-$6,190.46; Solid Waste-$65,864.41; Current Expense Tort-$35,500.00; Weeds-$36,164.85; Waterways-$593.80; Capital Trust Fund-$24,875.00; Dent Bridge Trust-$149.22; Insurance & Grants-$3,110.00; Odyssey Court Trust-$2,934.71. Total expenses for March/April were $312,153.04.
There were four executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure.
Present was Commissioner Ryan. Chairman Winkel and Commissioner Smith telephoned in.
