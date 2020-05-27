Sheriff Chris Goetz provided a report from the Sheriff’s Office Department at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting May 18. He told the Board his office was working hard and did a great job on a burglary investigation. Clearwater County Deputies responded to a theft complaint. During the course of the investigation three suspects were located. All three suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property.
Emergency Management Don Gardner met with the Board to give an update on the weather for Clearwater from May 18 through May 22. The rain was predicted to drop one to two inches and the rivers and creeks will rise. The Clearwater River is predicted to rise to action or minor flood stage on Thursday., May 21 NOAA weather service say that this storm is hard to predict. We will get plenty of rain in our area.
GIS Kim Burger met with the Board to request for a Road Name for Jack Jenkins. He is requesting a name of Moon River Lane.
The Board approved the name request of Moon River Lane.
Clearwater County Economic Development Director Chris St. Germaine met with the Board regarding the County’s annual pledge towards her position.
The Board approved and signed the document to support the Clearwater County Economic Development Director position with a pledge of $12,000.00.
The Board approved the cancellation of taxes for the amount of $189.52 and $12.50.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were three executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.