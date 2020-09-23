The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners held an open public hearing to consider the information and recommendations from the Aug. 15 Planning & Zoning (P&Z) meeting. The Board heard the following application:
(SD20200067) A Class S Subdivision request by Geoffrey and Joey Schneider to divide 27.65 acres into 2 lots: Lot A 25.65 acres, Lot B 2.00 acres. This property zoned F-1 the Low Density Rural District, is located in Section 5, Township 36 North, Range 1 East, at 1557 Bobbitt Bench Road, a Peck address in Clearwater County, Idaho.
The P&Z Commission recommended approval. The Board approved as presented by P&Z Administrator Bobbi Kaufman.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Resolution No. 20-09-14 for the Ballot/Precinct Designation at the Board’s Sept. 14 meeting.
The Board approved and signed Resolution No. 20-09-14.
The Conflicts Public Defenders Contract and Resolution No. 20-09-15 was presented by Prosecutor C. Tyler.
The Board approved and signed the Public Defenders Contract and Resolution No. 20-09-15.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
August 2020 expense claims were approved and ordered to be paid in the following amounts:
Current Expense-$33,827.89; Road & Bridge-$32,011.60; Ambulance-$87,758.03; District Court-$1,856.25; Consolidated Elections-$20,123.00; Justice Fund-$73,520.55; Drug Court-$1,947.60; Historical Society and Museum-$$10,000; Social Services-$24,122.62; Parks and Recreation-$240.26; Revaluation-$3,340.89; Enhanced 911-$2,535.96; Solid Waste-$93,149.89; Current Expense Tort-$1,500; Weeds-$3,532.79; Waterways-$9,588.91; Capital Trust Fund-$308.15; Dent Bridge Trust-$49.74; Insurance & Grants-$70,703.08; Orofino Ambulance Trust-$26.50; Sex Offender-$120.00; DMV Trust-$436.42; Odyssey Court Trust-$2,838.40. Total expenses for August were $473,538.53.
There were two executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
