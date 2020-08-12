Sheriff Chris Goetz provided a report from the department at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners Aug. 3 meeting. The Sheriff needed approval for the Stancil Upgrade. The Stancil Digital Recording System upgrade configured with 24 analog recording channels. The annual system support options including 5-year System Refresh and includes 24x7 hardware, telephone support, remote access support, software updates and remote health monitoring.The Board approved on the Stancil Upgrade.
The Board approved the Cancellation Apportionment for $109.36.
Road & Bridge Supervisor Rudy Knapik reported on the road crew work. Dura Patch and ditching are going well. Road & Bridge crews will be ready to blade in the mid-part of August.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Contract for the Precinct Central Electronic Poll Book through the CARES Act Funding. The Contract is between Tenex Software, Inc. and Clearwater County. The cost will include annual license and maintenance fees.
Emergency Management Don Gardner presented the Sponsor Broadband Grant Resolution. The Clearwater County Board of Commissioners hereby supports the application for the Broadband Grant.
The Board approved and signed the Broadband Grant Resolution #20-08-09.
Clearwater County Economic Development Chris St. Germaine presented the Economic Development Grant Agreement. The Rural Idaho Economic Development Professional Grant Agreement is entered into by and between the Idaho Department of Commerce and Clearwater County. Clearwater County has been awarded a Rural Economic Development Professional Grant in the amount of $30,000 for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
The board approved and signed the Economic Development Grant Agreement.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There were four executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
