Sheriff Chris Goetz provided a report from his Department at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners July 19 meeting. He gave updates on the County fires. Road closures for Grandad and Captain Cabin are still in place.
The Board approved and signed the findings of fact for the P&Z decision for Class S Subdivision application submitted by WEIS Towers, LLC.
Debbie Borders from Human Resources met with the Board to give an update in Human Resource. She discussed the positions that are open in Treasurer Department, Auditor & Recorder and Road & Bridge. Borders has been busy doing job interviews.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There was one executive session held to discuss personnel that are exempt from disclosure.
Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners Mike Ryan and Vince Frazier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.