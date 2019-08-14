Phil Nuxoll and Tim Luper from Presnell Gage, PLLC presented the Clearwater County Financial Statements for the year ended Sept. 30, 2018 at the Sept. 5 Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting. The Board accepted the report and authorized its distribution.
The Board approved by consensus to sign a Certificate of Residency for student attending a community college.
The Board approved and signed the letter to USDA Forest Service Public Comment Requested on NEPA Rule Change. The letter is to provide comments on the USDA Forest Service proposed rule to update its National Environmental Policy Act Regulations (36 CFR 220) released on June 13, 2019.
The approved and signed the cancellation apportionment for the amount of $140.55.
The Board approved and signed expense claims.
There was one executive session held to discuss indigents that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
