The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners approved the Economic Development Board nominations for Reappointment of Joe Pippenger and Tony Masteroberadino at the July 30 meeting.
Tim Roehr from the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District thanked the County Commissioners for the intended provisioning in the Commissioners budget for 2019.
The Board approved and signed the Letter of Support for the consideration of funds to the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Resolution for the Board to transfer funds from Ambulance Fund to CPR Ambulance Trust and Orofino Ambulance Trust.
The Board approved and signed Resolution No. 19-07-07.
Clerk Carrie Bird presented the Resolution for the Board to budget process sufficient funds budgeted in the 2018-2019 budget for adequate amounts for Current Expense, Social Services, Justice Fund, Capital Trust and Current Expense Custodial.
The Board approved and signed Resolution No. 19-07-06.
Treasurer Dawn Erlewine met with the Board to give an update. Erlewine attended the NACCTFO conference in Las Vegas last week. She is on the Treasurer’s Board and will be attending a meeting in August at Ketchum.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were seven executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure.
Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
